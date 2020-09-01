Thomas Jefferson Health District hosts drive-through Narcan training, free distribution

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District gave out free doses of an opioid overdose reversal treatment, Naloxone, on Monday afternoon. This comes after six overdoses from a potentially fatal batch of heroin were reported in a 24-hour period at UVA Health.

In response to those overdoses, a drive-through pick-up of Narcan was held at the Charlottesville Albemarle Health Department building.

“There’s a tab you pull, and then you’re just going to put this in one nostril and inject,” Erin Callas, the nurse manager at TJHD, said while providing Narcan training.

It’s a simple mechanism, but it’s one that can save lives.

“It gives the person a time to respond to allow them to breathe and to wake up from the state that they’re in,” Callas said.

Callas and a team at TJHD spent Monday afternoon covered in rain jackets and personal protective equipment while training people to use Naloxone to treat opioid overdoses.

“We did this as a response in hearing that we had an increase in the number of overdoses that we had over the weekend and to help respond to our community,” she said.

It’s a quick lesson, one that even NBC29 reporter Max Marcilla was taught in a few minutes. Callas says it’s important for as many people to receive this training as possible.

“You don’t know what you’re going to encounter when,” she said. “To be able to respond to someone else that’s had an issue with things, I think it’s tremendous. "

Denise Bonds, the health director at TJHD, says opioid overdoses are on the rise across the country. Callas says that makes this training even more important.

“For people to be able to have access to this at hand, and be able to do something, while they’re calling 9-1-1 to respond, is huge,” Callas said.

If the rain or a busy schedule kept you from coming out this time, TJHD has organized four more Narcan drive-through sessions in Nelson, Louisa, Fluvanna, and Greene Counties. Information for those are as follows:

Tuesday, September 1 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.: Greene County Health Department, 50 Stanard Street, Stanardsville, Va. 434-985-2262

Tuesday, September 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.: Louisa County Health Department, 540 Industrial Drive, Louisa, Va. 540-967-3703

Wednesday, September 2 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.: Fluvanna County Health Department, 132 Main St., Route 15, Palmyra, Va. 434-591-1960

Thursday, September 3 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.: Nelson County Health Department, 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, Va. 434-263-8315

