Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 7 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Broadway High School football head coach Danny Grogg. They discuss Grogg’s journey to becoming BHS head coach, getting ready for a spring football season, and the coaches who have had an impact on his life. During “Top Five with TJ”, Grogg talks about his five favorite basketball players from the University of North Carolina.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1tOIFKCo7S9xjP7euWsYYy

