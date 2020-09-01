Advertisement

Va. DMV extends validity of some licenses, IDs, permits

According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia residents with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and IDs that originally expire in August, September and October now have an additional 60 days to renew, and November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November, according to a press release from the Virginia DMV.

Due to COVID-19, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Fifth Executive Directive 7 extended the validity of some credentials issued by the Virginia DMV and gives Virginia residents more time to renew.

According to the press release, the Fifth Executive Directive 7 specifically sets the following:

  • The validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards originally expiring in August, September and October 2020 is extended for 60 days beyond the expiration date displayed on the credential. These customers have not previously received an extension and their credential must display an expiration date in August, September or October 2020.
  • Customers who have not yet renewed a driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID card already expired in August are also eligible for the extension at no penalty.
  • The validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards that expire in November has been extended through November 30, 2020.

The release also says that the DMV is also implementing a new option to allow for renewing driver’s licenses online or by mail that would normally be required to be done in person. Beginning in mid-September, customers who are due to renew their eight-year credential in person will have two options for renewing:

  • Eight-year/renew by appointment: Schedule an appointment to renew the driver’s license or ID card for the full eight years.
  • Two-year/renew remotely: Renew online or by mail a driver’s license or ID card to be valid for two years. DMV will mail the credential to the customer’s address on file. (Customers are encouraged to make sure their address is current.) In two years, these customers will need to visit DMV for their next renewal, a vision screening and a new photo for an eight-year credential. (This option is not available to customers age 75+ as Virginia law requires an in-person renewal every five years.)

Appointments are still required to visit limited DMV locations throughout the state. To make an appointment for a Virginia DMV location, click here.

Vehicle registrations have not been further extended.

