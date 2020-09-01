VHSL School of the Week: Spotswood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Success is a common theme for Spotswood High School athletics.

“Last year, before things shut down, in the fall and winter we won nine of 12 team district titles going into the spring so we were on our way to a very good year,” said Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach. “We won a state title in basketball, region title in cheer and just had a lot of success. Cross Country won both district titles. Indoor track won both district titles. So we were ready for a banner year, maybe the most successful year in the history of the school.”

Helping to start off the 2019-2020 school year in a positive way for Spotswood was the school’s football program. Led by head coach Dale Shifflett, the Trailblazers put together the most successful season in program history. Spotswood went 12-1 overall, undefeated in the regular season, won the Valley District title, and advanced to the Region 3C title game.

“Football is a numbers game,” said Leach. “A lot of time if you don’t have the numbers, there’s not a lot you can do but we are having 50 or 60 kids on our team, they are excited about doing it.”

On the basketball court, the Spotswood boys and girls teams continue to be among the premier programs in the entire state of Virginia. The girls program, led by head coach Chris Dodson, claimed its second straight Class 3 state title in 2019-2020, splitting the championship with Lord Botetourt after the title game was canceled in response to COVID-19. The boys program, under the leadership of head coach Chad Edwards, has won at least 17 games in each of the last eight seasons.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the longevity of our head coaches,” said Leach. “(Dodson & Edwards) both have been here 20+ years. They have been head coaches for a long time and they have a program so we never rebuild, we just reload.”

Success in basketball, football, and all other sports at Spotswood is due in part to the athletic department’s emphasis on multi-sport athletes.

“Our goal is get to kids to play as many sports as possible,” said Leach. “Set our schedule up so they can do that and provide the opportunity. So we never schedule an out-of-season practice for the same day as another out-of-season practice because we don’t ever want to make our kids choose.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.