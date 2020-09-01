Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind welcomes students back to campus.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind (VSDB) welcomed students back to campus on August 17. With social distancing and mask requirements for all students and staff VSDB, about 80% of the student body has resumed in-person courses.

VSDB superintendent Patricia Trice says she is all for increasing the student body, but having fewer students has helped them successfully reopen.

“We are going up and beyond the measures that the guidelines have recommended. We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health. It’s really teamwork around here and everybody is in for the long haul, if that is what it takes to make it a successful experience, ” Trice said.

VSDB is a state agency funded by the General Assembly and works closely with the Virginia Department of Education. It is free to attend and interested students must be deemed eligible for Special Education services from their local school. Enrollment begins at age two and continues up until age 21.

The pandemic forced the school to create individualized plans for students in the spring. Now three weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, Principal Keith Van Fossen said students came to campus ready and cooperative.

“I can’t be any more proud of our students and our staff in the way they responded. Followed all the new protocols, all the new procedures, wearing their masks, using the hand sanitizers, washing their hands, remaining socially distanced,” Van Fossen explained.

