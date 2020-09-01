Virginia sees one of the largest gas price spikes in the country

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gas prices in Virginia went up in one of the state’s largest spikes, averaging 9 cents higher than last week.

Morgan Dean, with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said it is common for big price jumps after big storms, like Hurricane Laura, however, the commonwealth is also seeing an increase in demand.

The Energy Information Administration reported that gas demand increased from 8.63 million barrels per day to 9.16 million barrels per day in the last week.

Harrisonburg’s prices are even higher than the state’s average at $2.19.

“Even with this bump that we’ve seen, we’re still well below what we were paying at this time last year,” Dean said. “At this time last year, Virginia was paying $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded, and in Harrisonburg, you were paying $2.25, so we’re still below those numbers this year.”

Dean said AAA Mid-Atlantic is expecting prices to drop in the coming weeks because more students will be learning remotely.

