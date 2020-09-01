VIRTEX brings new manufacturing jobs to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — VIRTEX will be starting a new production line that will bring 40-50 new jobs to the City of Waynesboro. Positions are aiming to be filled as soon as possible.

On September 1, VIRTEX, an electronic manufacturing service provider, and Bobby Henderson, the mayor of Waynesboro, announced that the company would be starting a new production line that will create new jobs.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply immediately. According to a press release from the Waynesboro Office of Economic Development and Tourism, there will be on-site training and certificate programs available. VIRTEX is open to hiring skilled and non-skilled workers.

Mayor Henderson said this an opportunity for graduating seniors to come straight into the workforce.

“I’m a hands-on type person, I’m not a learning person. I fall in the category — I didn’t go to college. When I got out I wanted to find a job where I can use my hands — where I can use my skills and that is exactly what this means. This type of business here. Several other businesses looking to expand in Waynesboro now are the same way,” Mayor Henderson explained.

Applications can be completed in person at 1 Solutions Way, Waynesboro, Va. 22980 or online by following this link.

