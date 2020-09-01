Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By NBC9 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash between a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan in Culpeper County.

Investigators say the crash occurred happened on Route 29 along the Madison Road exit ramp around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, August 30. Fifty-eight-year-old Kenneth M. Stewardson had stopped the Chevy in the merge lane and gotten out to fix the trailer he was hauling. The Dodge was unable to stop on the entrance ramp, colliding with the trailer and Stewardson.

The Culpeper man died at died at the scene.

All four people in the Dodge - the driver and three kids - were uninjured.

No charges have been placed at this time.

