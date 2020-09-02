Advertisement

1on1: Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Bob Corso
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We find out about two upcoming walks, Greater Augusta and Harrisonburg, and how they will be different this year.

For more information, click here:  https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage

Staying muggy, temperatures on the rise

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A warm front lifts north of the area Wednesday, increasing temperatures. Then the cold front crosses for the end of the week dropping the humidity. TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy for the evening and comfortable with a few light spotty showers, activity will persist on and off into the night but not widespread. Lows falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight with fog. WEDNESDAY: Mild and muggy with temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning with a few very early showers. Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening (12pm through 6pm). Storm activity will not be widespread. However any storm will contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds. A strong to severe storm is possible with damaging winds being the biggest threat. However the greatest severe risk will remain east of the Blue Ridge Wednesday. This still means that we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm in our area. A warm afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday evening. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. Only an isolate shower or storm after 6pm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Hours after tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County, incident is cleared

Updated: 49 minutes ago
(UPDATE 10:50 p.m.) — VDOT reports the crash has been cleared. Virginia State Police are investigating. No information about the crash or who was involved has been released. (UPDATE 6:25 p.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of approximately 10 miles. Northbound traffic delay is five miles. All southbound lanes are closed, and the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed. Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County near Trinity Church Road and Melrose Road at mile marker 252.3. The northbound left shoulder, northbound left lane, southbound left shoulder and southbound left lane are closed, according to VDOT. Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles. The Harrisonburg Police Department tweeted that not much traffic is moving in any direction.

Rosetta Stone to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Rosetta Stone has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group. According to a press release on Rosetta Stone’s website, Cambium will acquire the technology-based learning company in an all cash transaction for $30 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $792 million, and a premium of approximately 87.5% to Rosetta Stone’s unaffected closing price on July 16, 2020, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process. Rosetta Stone’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction, however, one director did not participate because of a possible interest in the transaction. Harrisonburg’s Director of Economic Development, Brian Shull, said he hopes this will bring new growth to the Friendly City. “Cambium Learning Group is a large entity and we’re hoping that the additional resources and scale will offer opportunities for more growth for Rosetta Stone, so we hope this will be a positive thing for the business and the community,” Shull said. The Harrisonburg Rosetta Stone location employs almost 180 people, and Rosetta Stone spokesperson Andrea Riggs said business will continue as usual. “This transaction represents the next step on a path that, over the past several years, has transformed our language business and built a previously small K-12 software business into a growing leader in education technology,” said John Hass, the chairman and CEO of Rosetta Stone. “As part of Cambium, we will have the scale and resources to fulfill our mission and to further leverage the strength of our outstanding team to continue building and delivering technology-based solutions that support the ability to change learners’ lives through language and literacy education.” The companies hope to complete the transaction by the end of 2020. Founder Allen Stoltzfus created Fairfield Learning Technologies in Harrisonburg in 1992. The next year, Rosetta Stone’s language-learning software was sold into schools and consumers.

JMU announces it will move classes online

Updated: 53 minutes ago
James Madison University in Harrisonburg announced it is moving classes online. On Tuesday, the school made the decision to switch instruction virtually. According to a press release from the university, JMU will transition to primarily online learning, with some hybrid instruction for accreditation and licensure requirements, graduate research and specialized upper-class courses requiring equipment and space, through the month of September. Classes will take place as scheduled for the remainder of the week unless students are otherwise notified by their instructors. In-person classes will transition to online no later than Monday, Sept. 7. The release also says that residents will be asked to return home by Sept. 7 unless they seek an exemption to stay. Over the next month, JMU says that university officials will monitor health trends and will be in touch with the campus community by Sept. 25 regarding the possibility of returning to in-person instruction on or after Oct. 5. While courses will move primarily online during the four-week period, JMU says the university will remain open and continue to offer on-campus amenities. Decisions about refunds have not yet been made. According to the university’s Stop The Spread COVID-19 public dashboard on Tuesday, there have been 513 active cases of COVID-19 since July 1. At least 15 students have recovered. “This virus spread very quickly throughout our community and while we had some anticipated some spread, this was a very rapid spread,” Caitlyn Read, the university’s spokesperson, said. “This coupled with our increasing concern about isolation and quarantine capacity was what ultimately motivated the decision. It was no one factor. It was those two things coupled together.” Since August 17, 372 students have self-reported positive COVID-19 results along with four staff and faculty members. Out of 143 isolation and quarantine beds available, JMU has 79 available. A student told WHSV News on Tuesday at least one of his classrooms was packed with fellow classmates. “The main thing I’ve been feeling is some parts of JMU are doing a really good job at enforcing social distancing, but it’s not consistent,” said Jacob Seefride, a first-year student at JMU. “There are other parts where they could be doing a better job and helping to prevent the spread even more.”

First day of school in Augusta County deemed a success by Superintendent Eric Bond

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday marked the first day of school for students in Augusta County. School leaders gave families the choice between virtual learning or a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning, lessening the number of students in schools at one time. Augusta Schools also adopted a mask mandate. Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond said he thought the first day went very well. “It was great seeing our students back in our buildings. Our students did a fantastic job with our protocols and procedures,” said Bond. “Our teachers, and staff, and administrators did an amazing job preparing for this day and they are to be thanked and commended for their hard work and dedication to our students.” Clymore Elementary School Principal Fonda Morris said that she was on cloud 9. “My heart is full tonight for the first time since March 13,” Morris stated. “Dr. Bond and our School Board are heroes for working so hard and staying committed to getting our students into the building!” Bond said it will take vigilance on the part of Augusta County communities when it comes to social distancing, wearing masks, and hand-washing in order to continue with the hybrid model of learning.

Harrisonburg City Schools to implement SRO program

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Bryan Schwartz
There’s a new partnership between Harrisonburg City Schools and police.

Bird scooters coming to town of Bridgewater

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Bryan Schwartz
After having success in Harrisonburg, Bird scooters will be coming to Bridgewater.

Virginia House revives bill to end immunity for police

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
A bill to end qualified immunity for police officers in Virginia has been revived a day after the legislation failed to win approval from a key committee.

Staffing shortage causes wait-list for childcare in the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
108 elementary-age children in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro area are currently on a waitlist for C4 childcare.