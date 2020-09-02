Bird scooters coming to town of Bridgewater

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After having success in Harrisonburg, Bird scooters will be coming to Bridgewater.

They’ll fly in for a trial with 50-100 across the town.

Bridgewater leaders hope the scooters will be useful for residents and Bridgewater College students.

“Bird reached out to us about a month ago and said they were interested in Bridgewater, primarily because of our proximity to Harrisonburg and we have a college here in Bridgewater,” Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater’s assistant town manager, said. “We thought it would be a neat idea and they were definitely interested in coming here.”

Wilmer encourages riders to sanitize before and after using the scooters.

