Buffalo Gap’s move to Class 1 approved following appeal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap’s request to move down to Class 1 has been approved.

The VHSL Appeal Committee met Wednesday and by a vote of 4-1 approved a plan that would allow Buffalo Gap to drop down from Class 2 to Class 1, starting with the 2021-2022 school year. According to press release from the Virginia High School League, Buffalo Gap’s move was approved due to declining enrollment numbers. The Bison will move from Region 2B to Region 1B for postseason play.

Buffalo Gap’s request to move down in classification was originally denied by the VHSL Alignment Committee before Thursday’s vote. The final alignment plan for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years is expected to be officially approved by the VHSL Executive Committee on September 23.

