Advertisement

Buffalo Gap’s move to Class 1 approved following appeal

Buffalo Gap’s request to move down to Class 1 has been approved.
Buffalo Gap’s request to move down to Class 1 has been approved.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap’s request to move down to Class 1 has been approved.

The VHSL Appeal Committee met Wednesday and by a vote of 4-1 approved a plan that would allow Buffalo Gap to drop down from Class 2 to Class 1, starting with the 2021-2022 school year. According to press release from the Virginia High School League, Buffalo Gap’s move was approved due to declining enrollment numbers. The Bison will move from Region 2B to Region 1B for postseason play.

Buffalo Gap’s request to move down in classification was originally denied by the VHSL Alignment Committee before Thursday’s vote. The final alignment plan for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years is expected to be officially approved by the VHSL Executive Committee on September 23.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Three Dukes earn preseason All-American honors

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
Three James Madison senior standouts were selected to the 2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team in offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, defensive lineman Mike Greene and place kicker Ethan Ratke.

Sports

Petersburg begins new era in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
A new era of football is underway at Petersburg High School.

Sports

Haskins named starting QB for Washington Football Team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Dwayne Haskins has been named the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Sports

Fifth-year senior Johnson brings experience to JMU QB competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Many quarterbacks in Cole Johnson’s position would’ve likely moved on from the James Madison football team by this point.

Latest News

Sports

EndZone 2020 to begin Friday night on WHSV News at 11

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Even without high school football in Virginia this fall, the WHSV sports team will be bringing you coverage of the sport in 2020.

News

VHSL School of the Week: Spotswood

Updated: 23 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: Spotswood

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Spotswood

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Success is a common theme for Spotswood High School athletics.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 7 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Broadway High School football head coach Danny Grogg.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

Sports

Kickoff time, TV information announced for Commonwealth Clash

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Kickoff and TV information has been announced for the upcoming Commonwealth Clash football matchup between UVA and Virginia Tech.