EndZone 2020 to begin Friday night on WHSV News at 11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Even without high school football in Virginia this fall, the WHSV sports team will be bringing you coverage of the sport in 2020.

EndZone 2020 is schedule to start Friday night (Sept. 4). The extended sports show will be part of the regularly scheduled newscast and will feature highlights from high school football games in West Virginia, interviews with high school football head coaches in the Shenandoah Valley, team previews for the upcoming 2021 VHSL spring football season, & more!

Tune in Friday nights to WHSV News at 11 for EndZone 2020 with the WHSV sports team of TJ Eck and Bryan Schwartz.

