Ex-Viginia gov, lieutenant gov, join rally for Sen. Lucas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax joined a rally to support a state senator charged with encouraging protesters to damage a Confederate monument.

Sen. Louise Lucas was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument.

McAuliffe called the case an “outrage” when he spoke Tuesday night.

Fairfax called it a “targeting” of Black leaders designed to exact political revenge.

Lucas has been advocating changes to the criminal justice system.

She has called the charges against her “an unnecessary nuisance” and says she’ll be vindicated.

Congressman Bobby Short told the crowd to make sure to vote in the upcoming elections.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)