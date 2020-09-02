Family of 7 survives Hurricane Laura

HICKS, La. (KALB) - A Vernon Parish family found a bright spot after Laura.

“It was horrible. We had a six-month-old baby in the bathroom. We had pillows around us,” Tracy Underwood explained. Her family rode out Laura in their bathroom for four hours and prayed for relief. Underwood recalled praying, “‘Lord just let it end, you know just please take these winds away from us, please let us be okay’...because we had no idea what was going on outside.”

Outside Laura reached winds up to 110 MPH. She said the trailer shook, rainwater leaked through ceiling fans and room lights, and their roof flew off. “It’s horrible, I have no words to describe, but at the end of the day we are blessed.”

As the day after the storm came, they saw the harsh reality of the damage. Her husband warned them before they went outside the damage was bad. Seeing their home torn apart took a toll on them.

“I’m emotional, we are mentally exhausted, but I am blessed at the end of the day.” Now the cleanup process begins. “We been cleaning up since we got up that morning, just started cleaning...there’s nothing else you can do but start.”

But, they’re not doing it alone. “I have great kids that come in and helped us. The community from Texas have sent stuff over for us, and we are so blessed.”

The Underwood’s are just one of the families that have found a silver lining after the storm. The family decided to ride out the storm to stay close to other family members nearby. They said next time they will find another shelter. Tracy’s son’s wedding was postponed in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they’re looking forward to Sunday to celebrate the happy day.

