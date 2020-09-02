First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy with a few storms

(WHSV) - Staying hot and muggy this week until a cold front crosses for the end of the week dropping the humidity for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and very humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, breezy at times. A few showers and storms before 6pm, an isoalted strong storm with gusty winds possible but the greatest severe threat will remain east of the area.

Staying partly to mostly cloudy for the evening. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Only an isolated shower or storm after 6pm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, patchy fog after midnight.

A few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, gusty winds and heavy rain. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s and a stray shower in the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy, a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Feeling warmer with the humidity.

As a cold front approaches the area, we will have a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening (2pm-9pm). While activity won’t be widespread, a few storms may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. A tornado can’t be ruled out.

Because of this we have a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. This just means to stay alert for the afternoon because of the severe potential. It’s a good idea to check radar on your WHSV weather app before heading out. Make sure you have way to receive severe weather alerts.

Staying warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 70s. After 9pm, an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 with patchy fog after midnight.

A cold front will sweep across the area on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms between 12pm-9pm. A few storms may be severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and hot and humid early, highs in the mid to upper 80s. As the front crosses this may set off a very stray shower, best chance is across the Potomac Highlands. Otherwise a dry day. Behind the front, humidity will be dropping later in the afternoon.

It will be much more comfortable for the evening as temperatures slip into the 70s. Still warm but a nice evening. More crisp overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Humidity remains low and temperatures will be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A great day to get out and enjoy. Another refreshing night, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a very comfortable and crisp morning. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to be outside. Lows in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to remain warm with highs in the low 80s, lows in the upper 50s. We may not see a big cool down into the 70s until mid September.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.