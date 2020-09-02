First Alert Forecast: Storm chances increase, staying warm and muggy

(WHSV) - A warm front lifts north of the area Wednesday, increasing temperatures. Then the cold front crosses for the end of the week dropping the humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Mild and muggy with temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning with a few very early showers. Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening (12pm through 6pm). Storm activity will not be widespread. However any storm will contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds. A strong to severe storm is possible with damaging winds being the biggest threat. However the greatest severe risk will remain east of the Blue Ridge.

A warm afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Staying partly to mostly cloudy for the evening. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. Only an isolated shower or storm after 6pm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, gusty winds and heavy rain. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Feeling warmer with the humidity. A few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening (12pm-9pm). A storm may be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will sweep across the area on Thursday. A few scattered showers and storms between 12pm-9pm. A storm may be severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and hot, highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity will be dropping. More comfortable overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Humidity falls for the day, very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising to near 60 degrees. Sunny and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A great day to get out and enjoy. Another refreshing night, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a very comfortable and crisp morning. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to be outside. Lows in the low 60s.

