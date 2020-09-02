First day of school in Augusta County deemed a success by Superintendent Eric Bond

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday marked the first day of school for students in Augusta County. School leaders gave families the choice between virtual learning or a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning, lessening the number of students in schools at one time.

Augusta Schools also adopted a mask mandate.

Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond said he thought the first day went very well.

“It was great seeing our students back in our buildings. Our students did a fantastic job with our protocols and procedures,” said Bond. “Our teachers, and staff, and administrators did an amazing job preparing for this day and they are to be thanked and commended for their hard work and dedication to our students.”

Clymore Elementary School Principal Fonda Morris said that she was on cloud 9.

“My heart is full tonight for the first time since March 13,” Morris stated. “Dr. Bond and our School Board are heroes for working so hard and staying committed to getting our students into the building!”

Bond said it will take vigilance on the part of Augusta County communities when it comes to social distancing, wearing masks, and hand-washing in order to continue with the hybrid model of learning.

