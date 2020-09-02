Forbes Center lit up red to highlight the arts industry impacted by COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts on James Madison University’s campus was lit up in red.

Nationwide, the Red Alert event is happening at hundreds of events centers in hopes of raising awareness on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the live and performing arts industries.

“Being that there are about 62 percent of people in the arts and culture sector that are completely unemployed right now, and of course, none of us are producing really right now at all, so the idea is to draw awareness to the performing arts,” Emily Becher-McKeever, an associate professor of theatre, dance and lighting design at JMU, said.

She said people can perform their local arts by making donations or purchasing gift cards.

