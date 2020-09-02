Harrisonburg City Schools to implement SRO program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new partnership between Harrisonburg City Schools and the Harrisonburg Police Department.

In an effort to keep a safe environment for students and staff at Harrisonburg City Schools, the school board unanimously passed a memorandum of understanding to have a school resource officer program at its schools.

Among many other roles they will serve at the schools, the officer is expected to create an effective line of communication with students and school staff, provide information of any crime that comes to their attention, give classroom instruction on safety and good citizenship.

The goal is to encourage safety in the school community.

“We tried to modernize it, if you will,” Dr. Michael G. Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Schools, said. “Bring it up to date with a vision for SRO work that’s much more sensitive to the world today and some of the issues we’re facing in the world today.”

The SRO will also be the initial investigator for all threats made against the school, its staff or students.

The school system and Harrisonburg Police Department will continue to work together to develop this program.

