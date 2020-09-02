Haskins named starting QB for Washington Football Team

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dwayne Haskins has been named the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team. Head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Thursday.

Haskins is preparing for his second NFL season after starting seven games for Washington as a rookie in 2019. Haskins, a first round draft pick, threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 58.6% of his passes last season. Washington opens the 2020 season Sunday, September 13 at home against Philadelphia.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.