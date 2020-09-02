JMU students begin to move out of on-campus housing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After James Madison University’s announcement of temporarily moving to virtual instruction, students began to move out of on-campus housing on Thursday.

Matt Duncan, a freshman at JMU, said his family had just moved him into his residence hall on campus and now his sister was back on campus to pick him up.

“Yeah, we’re moving out they ordered us to leave by September 7th, but I was just like, ’I’ll move out tomorrow,’” Duncan said.

Dozen of students like Duncan were already taking action on the university’s notice by packing their bags and headed out.

On Tuesday night, the university announced students living on campus had to be moved out no later than Monday, Sept. 7.

Kevin Meaney, director of residence life, said the process of moving out temporarily will look different from move-in weekend.

“There’s not a schedule again because we’re not asking students to take everything, it’s really just bagging a couple of bags grabbing your academic materials and heading home,” Meaney said.

Meaney said out of 6,300 students who moved in on-campus his department expects a few hundred to stay by signing an exemption waiver.

Students who live out of state, out of the country, or are worried about family members can apply for the waiver.

“If they have a compromised family member at home and they’re worried about going home, we’ll work with those students,” Meaney said. “We do have some students who are in quarantine or isolation and so they’ll be able to finish their quarantine here.”

Students need to fill out the form by Thursday Sept. 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Many students who spoke with WHSV on Wednesday said they understand why the university made its decision but are already ready to come back.

“I definitely hope to return back in October,” Duncan said. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I would like for that to be the case.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.