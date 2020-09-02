Advertisement

JMU students begin to move out of on-campus housing

By John Hood
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After James Madison University’s announcement of temporarily moving to virtual instruction, students began to move out of on-campus housing on Thursday.

Matt Duncan, a freshman at JMU, said his family had just moved him into his residence hall on campus and now his sister was back on campus to pick him up.

“Yeah, we’re moving out they ordered us to leave by September 7th, but I was just like, ’I’ll move out tomorrow,’” Duncan said.

Dozen of students like Duncan were already taking action on the university’s notice by packing their bags and headed out.

On Tuesday night, the university announced students living on campus had to be moved out no later than Monday, Sept. 7.

Kevin Meaney, director of residence life, said the process of moving out temporarily will look different from move-in weekend.

“There’s not a schedule again because we’re not asking students to take everything, it’s really just bagging a couple of bags grabbing your academic materials and heading home,” Meaney said.

Meaney said out of 6,300 students who moved in on-campus his department expects a few hundred to stay by signing an exemption waiver.

Students who live out of state, out of the country, or are worried about family members can apply for the waiver.

“If they have a compromised family member at home and they’re worried about going home, we’ll work with those students,” Meaney said. “We do have some students who are in quarantine or isolation and so they’ll be able to finish their quarantine here.”

Students need to fill out the form by Thursday Sept. 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Many students who spoke with WHSV on Wednesday said they understand why the university made its decision but are already ready to come back.

“I definitely hope to return back in October,” Duncan said. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I would like for that to be the case.”

Despite James Madison University going temporarily virtual and sending students home, local school divisions say they are staying on track with their current return plan. At the beginning of August, Rockingham County Public Schools pushed back its start date from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said the change was to give more time for teachers to collaborate as well as evaluate COVID-19 trends with JMU students coming back. “So far the trends at JMU, they’ve just confirmed, you know, why we operated the way we did and what we’re still looking at,” Scheikl said. Scheikl said the division expected a spike to happen but still has concerns for many of the students who live off of campus. “How are those students going to live their lives, you know as they go through local stores of course they’re required to wear their face coverings,” Scheikl said. “So for us, it’s not so much about what happened on JMU’s campus or within those housing communities, but how does that translate into the community.” With Harrisonburg City Public Schools already back to class, Dr. Richards, division superintendent, said JMU’s announcement will not change their plans. “The anticipated spike was one reason we made the pivot to virtual,” Richards said. Richards said for planning purposes the division expects not adding more students physically to class until next semester. Both school divisions said they will continue to look at data daily and reevaluate trends in the fall.

Waynesboro Public School (WPS) students started the year with all virtual instruction. Teachers are still coming into their respective schools to teach and use different resources unless they are required to self-isolate or quarantine. On August 11, WPS changed their plan of hybrid instruction to an all-virtual format. “Our community, like the rest of the world, is in the middle of a pandemic. There are few answers and many difficult decisions. The school division’s goal is always to support our community in the best way possible,” Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said at a WPS school board meeting three weeks ago. Cassell said that the first few days of instruction have gone well. “Our feedback with a lot of our families has been good. A lot of anxiety with families has been about how this is going to work. They found it was fine, students are engaging, synchronous and live learning is taking place,” Cassell said. Cassell said the virtual format allows for few interruptions to instruction. “Our teachers and our instructional assistants who are quarantined or working from home or self-isolating are able to continue teaching their classes. They wouldn’t be able to do that if they are in person,” Cassell said. According to the superintendent, two employees within WPS have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who made contact with them, are quarantined.

By Simone McKenny
The SCCF GoFundMe is helping businesses in the Queen City impacted by the floods in August.

The Virginia State Police have shared more information regarding the tractor trailer crash that occurred on I-81 in Rockingham County on Tuesday. According to VSP, a 2018 International tractor trailer suffered a mechanical failure while driving on I-81, which caused it to run off of the left side of the roadway, colliding with a guardrail, bridge pillar and overturn. The driver, a 65-year-old man of Chicago, Illinois suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Severe storms possible Thursday, damaging winds possible with a tornado threat. STAY ALERT WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower for the early evening. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and a pleasant yet warm evening as temperatures drop into the 70s. Only an isolated shower or storm after 6pm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, patchy fog after midnight. THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s and a stray shower in the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy, a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Feeling warmer with the humidity. As a cold front approaches the area, we will have a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening (2pm-9pm). While activity won’t be widespread, a any storm may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Damaging winds and a tornado possible will be the biggest threats. Because of this we have a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. This just means to stay alert for the afternoon because of the severe potential. It’s a good idea to check radar on your WHSV weather app before heading out. Make sure you have way to receive severe weather alerts.