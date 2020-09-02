MBU to open outdoor theatre

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin University will open an outdoor theatre to allow for productions and live performances on campus during COVID-19.

MBU said in a press release that beside Rose Terrace is a side yard that will be the ideal spot for a tent, platform stage and audience seating. The outdoor theatre will give undergraduate and graduate students in MBU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts the opportunity to bring their talents to the stage safely during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The genesis of this project was my reading a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the exponentially greater benefits of outdoor recreation (versus being in gyms),” said Paul Menzer, visual and performing arts dean, in the release. “And I thought that’s precisely what we need to do for those performance courses that require exertion and increased respiration.”

The Rose Terrace outdoor theatre has a capped attendance of half of the available seating, which is 60 out of 120 seats. Face coverings and social distancing measures are required at the outdoor space.

Modular seating will be designated to facilitate social distancing, and risers will be attached to the stage so that socially distanced students can perform safely, the press release says. The theatre can also provide space for the MBU community who might need to use it for socially distanced class lectures.

The theatre will hold its first official performance when students put on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Sharon Homes Driscoll of Staunton sponsored the Rose Theatre project in memory of her grandmother, Dorcas Crosby Homes, who attended Mary Baldwin when it was a seminary for educating young women.

