Petersburg begins new era in 2020

A new era of football is underway at Petersburg High School.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Donny Evans takes over as head coach of the Vikings in 2020 and looks to help Petersburg rebound from a 4-6 overall record in 2019.

“We have a lot of talent,” said Evans. “Some athletic kids. Some bigger kids that can be physical and run after the football and that’s what we’re looking for, for our guys to get downhill with the football. To be fast and physical.”

The offensive line is expected to be a strength for a team that brings back a large group of seniors this fall.

“We’re looking pretty good,” said senior OL/DL Blake Loy. “We gotta make a run. It’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together, working as a team, and just making that run that we know we’re capable of and have the talent to do.

Petersburg opens the 2020 season Friday night on the road at East Hardy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

