Plane crash reported in Shenandoah National Park
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park tweeted on Wednesday that the park is currently investigating the scene of a small plane crash.
The plane is a Piper PA-20 airplane. The crash is reported to be in the Central District near Rt. 211, near Sperryville, east of Luray.
There is no word yet on injuries. WHSV is working to receive more information. Stay tuned for updates.
