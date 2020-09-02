Plane crash reported in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park tweeted on Wednesday that the park is currently investigating the scene of a small plane crash.

The plane is a Piper PA-20 airplane. The crash is reported to be in the Central District near Rt. 211, near Sperryville, east of Luray.

We are currently investigating the scene of a small plane crash in Shenandoah National Park. We will release more details as we know them. — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) September 2, 2020

There is no word yet on injuries. WHSV is working to receive more information. Stay tuned for updates.

