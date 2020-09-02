Program aims to help central Virginia businesses go international

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC) is looking for local companies who want to take their business international. The center is currently taking applications for its new Passport to Global Program.

The program is an intensive 10-week, hands-on program that aims to teach and help companies in the central Virginia area on how to move and expand into international markets.

Participants in the program will spend four hours a week working with experts in the industry to identify which markets would be the best for their company and then develop a marketing plan for them.

CVSBDC Director Rebecca Haydock says that there are many companies in the area that are ready to make the jump to international markets but just need the help.

“I personally can identify at least 10 that are eligible for this program, and we have identified companies in our surrounding counties that would be eligible and would benefit from the program,” she said.

Haydock went on to say that she believes that this is the first program of its kind in the state.

You can find out more information about the program and how to apply at their website.

