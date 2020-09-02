Advertisement

Program aims to help central Virginia businesses go international

(WSAZ)
By Tony Franklin, NBC29
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC) is looking for local companies who want to take their business international. The center is currently taking applications for its new Passport to Global Program.

The program is an intensive 10-week, hands-on program that aims to teach and help companies in the central Virginia area on how to move and expand into international markets.

Participants in the program will spend four hours a week working with experts in the industry to identify which markets would be the best for their company and then develop a marketing plan for them.

CVSBDC Director Rebecca Haydock says that there are many companies in the area that are ready to make the jump to international markets but just need the help.

“I personally can identify at least 10 that are eligible for this program, and we have identified companies in our surrounding counties that would be eligible and would benefit from the program,” she said.

Haydock went on to say that she believes that this is the first program of its kind in the state.

You can find out more information about the program and how to apply at their website.

A warm front lifts north of the area Wednesday, increasing temperatures. Then the cold front crosses for the end of the week dropping the humidity. TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy for the evening and comfortable with a few light spotty showers, activity will persist on and off into the night but not widespread. Lows falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight with fog. WEDNESDAY: Mild and muggy with temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning with a few very early showers. Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening (12pm through 6pm). Storm activity will not be widespread. However any storm will contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds. A strong to severe storm is possible with damaging winds being the biggest threat. However the greatest severe risk will remain east of the Blue Ridge Wednesday. This still means that we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm in our area. A warm afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday evening. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. Only an isolate shower or storm after 6pm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.