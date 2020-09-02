Advertisement

Sage Bird Ciderworks opens in downtown Harrisonburg

What started as a hobby at home, by pressing apples on their front porch and fermenting the juice in their basement, has now grown into a full business.
New cider taproom opens in downtown Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A new cider taproom is opening in downtown Harrisonburg on Thursday, Sept. 3, called Sage Bird Ciderworks.

“We think we’ve got something really cool, we’ve got a cool space, cool product, and we’re excited to share it with people,” one of the founders, Zach Carlson, said.

What started as a hobby at home with his wife Amberlee, by pressing apples on their front porch and fermenting the juice in their basement, has now grown into a full business.

Sage Bird Ciderworks is an intimate setting cider taproom, with a modern yet rustic feel, emphasizing local flavors.

“We’re trying to highlight the taste of the Shenandoah Valley, what does this area taste like?” Carlson said. “So we use fruits like mulberries, persimmons, pawpaws, things that are happy to grow here.”

The taproom does not offer food but encourages people to bring food of their own, in addition to bringing a mask.

“If you’re not drinking at your table we ask that you wear a mask,” Carlson said. “We’re definitely enforcing capacity limits, making sure that we don’t have too many people in here and that everybody can enjoy the cider while keeping themselves and our staff safe.”

Because of the coronavirus and social distancing, seating inside might seem limited, but Sage Bird Ciderworks also has a back porch area. Like inside, the porch area’s tables are six feet apart from each other. There are also hops growing out back, to later be used in one of the ciders.

There are five different ciders available on tap right now, some sweet and fruity while others are drier tasting. There is also a sixth cider that does not contain alcohol.

More information on hours can be found on the taproom’s website, www.sagebirdciderworks.com

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

