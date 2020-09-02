Sen. Manchin, Capito announce $1.8 million for HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment in W. Va.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Wednesday that $1,854,494 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program would go towards HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in West Virginia.

According to a press release from the office of Sen. Manchin, $1,581,275 would be awarded to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. $150,000 would be awarded to Valley Health Systems, and $123,219 would be awarded to South Central Educational Development.

