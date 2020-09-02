Staffing shortage causes wait-list for childcare in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - 108 elementary-age children in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro area are currently on a waitlist for C4 childcare.

C4 stands for Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare. It was formed in response to an increased need for childcare with many students learning virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need is even greater than expected.

C4 organizers say they have the funding and the infrastructure in place, but they need staff, 40 part-time and full-time temporary positions.

“We cannot provide care to the students that are currently waiting for care and the growing number of students that will be needing care until we have more staff,” stated United Way SAW CEO and President Kristi Williams.

C4 needs site directors, teachers, support staff, and counselors. More information is available at www.sawchildcare.org.

