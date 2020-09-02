Staunton Creative Community Fund distributes funds from GoFundMe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On August 9, members of the Staunton Creative Community Fund, or SCCF, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for those in the community impacted by the floods on August 8.

In just 36 hours, the fund had raised more than $74,000. About four weeks later, the fund raised more than $139,000 for Staunton business owners.

So far, a portion of the funds have been distributed to 27 different businesses.

Debbie Irwin, the executive director of SCCF who organized the GoFundMe page, said delivering the funds to the affected businesses is bittersweet.

“There’s been a lot of gratefulness for the money, while at the same time knowing there is a long road ahead of them,” Irwin explained.

THANK YOU! We are $3,000 away from reaching our goal of $150,000 across all donation platforms. We can't thank you... Posted by Staunton Creative Community Fund on Friday, August 21, 2020

Donations are released from GoFundMe depending on when they received. Irwin said as more funds become available, they will be disbursed to the businesses.

“Funds that were raised before the 15th were dispersed to us. The funds raised through the last half of August will be disbursed to us in the second week of September,” Irwin said.

Irwin said she cannot thank the donors enough.

“Not only have you shown up for over a month now, but you have also shown up with your volunteer work mucking out buildings and then organizations have stepped up too and given large sums of money in order to push the fund forward,” she said.

Irwin encourages any business owner in need of assistance to fill out this Google form or contact the SCCF directly and they will follow up with a one-on-one conversation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.