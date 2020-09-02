Three Dukes earn preseason All-American honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three JMU football players have been named to the 2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Wednesday, September 2

Three James Madison senior standouts were selected to the 2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team in offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, defensive lineman Mike Greene and place kicker Ethan Ratke.

Fornadel and Greene were both honored as First Team Preseason All-Americans, while Ratke earned a spot on the Third Team.

Fornadel, a two-year starter at right tackle, earned All-America accolades last season from AFCA, STATS, HERO Sports and the Associated Press. He was part of an offensive line that aided JMU in leading the country in completion percentage (70.6%) and fourth-down percentage (88.9%), while also ranking second in third-down percentage (53.6%), third in scoring (40.0) and first downs (24.81), fourth in pass efficiency (169.44), sixth in red-zone percentage (91.7%) and 10th in both total offense (465.8) and rushing offense (242.9). Fornadel was also voted Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Offensive Lineman of the Year. Greene is two-year starter at defensive tackle and was named Third Team All-CAA a season ago. He ranked first in the Colonial Athletic Association amongst interior linemen with 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and was sixth overall in the sacks department. Greene posted 53 total tackles and added six quarterback hurries on the year, tallying at least a full TFL in seven games. Ratke, who is JMU’s all-time leader with 58 career field goals and 319 career points, was a Third Team All-American by the AP and HERO Sports last season. In 2019, he set JMU single-season records with 27 field goals and 160 points, ranking sixth nationally in both categories. Ratke was also 16th in the FCS with a 79.4% field goal percentage and turned in three games with three made field goals.

A total of 12 CAA student-athletes were named Preseason All-Americans, with JMU pacing the league with its three selections. Villanova and Richmond each had two picks while five others had one honoree.

JMU and the rest of the conference has shifted the focus to a spring football season in 2021.

