Virginia Freedom Keepers protest against COVID-19, health mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Freedom Keepers (VFK) announced they will be protesting a family-friendly, March Against Mandates.

The VFK says the march is being held to protest against a ‘barrage of unconstitutional mandates handed down in the wake of the state’s extensive use of Emergency Powers’.

The VFK says they’ve collected over 12,000 signatures in just a few days on a petition calling for changes to the law.

The march will take place in front of the Science Museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 2.

