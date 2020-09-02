Virginia House revives bill to end immunity for police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A bill to end qualified immunity for police officers in Virginia has been revived a day after the legislation failed to win approval from a key committee.

The bill sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne, a Democrat from Richmond, would make it easier for people to sue police officers and collect money damages in state court for alleged violations of their civil rights.

The legislation was defeated Monday when two Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee voted with Republicans against it.

But on Tuesday, the committee reconsidered and approved the legislation, sending it to the full House.

