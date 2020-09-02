Advertisement

Virginia Quilt Museum opens new exhibit ’Backyard Escape’

"Tulip Fanfare" by Peg Green as part of the Backyard Escape exhibit.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Quilt Museum announced it will open its newest exhibit on September 8.

The exhibit, Backyard Escape, was created when exhibit curators Barbara Hollinger and Lisa Ellis asked artists, “What brings you peace in your backyard?” According to a press release from the Virginia Quilt Museum, Hollinger and Ellis wanted artists to let their imaginations or their photo collections inspire them to create something beautiful.

The exhibit showcases 50 individual pieces from artists all over the country and will run from Sept. 8 to Dec. 19. It is sponsored by Sacred Threads.

“I think this exhibit is important because as one of the only cultural institutions open in the area at this time the exhibit will offer a unique experience for people who are beginning to venture out of their homes,” said Executive Director of the Virginia Quilt Museum Susan Farmer in the release. “This exhibit is also very relevant considering the amount of time people have been spending in their own backyards due to COVID-19 and Stay-At-Home orders. For many of us, our backyards have represented a safe space during a time of uncertainty.”

You can see the exhibit at the Virginia Quilt Museum, located at 301 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. For more information, you can visit their website.

