Virginia State Police urge motorists to stay alert on the road as Labor Day approaches

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police are urging motorists to drive safely as fatal crashes continue to rise in Virginia.

According to a press release from VSP, AAA reported road trips to be the main mode of vacation travel this summer. With Labor Day approaching, and from looking back at Labor Day traffic fatalities over the past three years, VSP says motorists should stay alert, stay sober and wear their seatbelts.

“It’s really quite simple — seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways and driving impaired is unacceptable,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in the release.

“I understand that this year has been particularly stressful and Virginians are looking to get away. We want you and your family to reach your destination safely and throughout Virginia you can expect to see more state troopers conducting patrols to ensure that safety.”

VSP’s traffic safety and enforcement efforts are part of Operation CARE, the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.

Virginia State Police’s participation in the program begins Friday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 7.

