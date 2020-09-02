Advertisement

Virginia State Police urge motorists to stay alert on the road as Labor Day approaches

Virginia State Police will be patrolling the roads this weekend, looking especially for people speeding, driving drunk, and not wearing their seat belts.
Virginia State Police will be patrolling the roads this weekend, looking especially for people speeding, driving drunk, and not wearing their seat belts.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police are urging motorists to drive safely as fatal crashes continue to rise in Virginia.

According to a press release from VSP, AAA reported road trips to be the main mode of vacation travel this summer. With Labor Day approaching, and from looking back at Labor Day traffic fatalities over the past three years, VSP says motorists should stay alert, stay sober and wear their seatbelts.

“It’s really quite simple — seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways and driving impaired is unacceptable,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in the release.

“I understand that this year has been particularly stressful and Virginians are looking to get away. We want you and your family to reach your destination safely and throughout Virginia you can expect to see more state troopers conducting patrols to ensure that safety.”

VSP’s traffic safety and enforcement efforts are part of Operation CARE, the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.

Virginia State Police’s participation in the program begins Friday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 7.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. Manchin, Capito announce $1.8 million for HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment in W. Va.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Wednesday that $1,854,494 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program would go towards HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in West Virginia.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 927 on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Ex-Viginia gov, lieutenant gov, join rally for Sen. Lucas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax joined a rally to support a state senator charged with encouraging protesters to damage a Confederate monument.

State

Virginia Freedom Keepers protest against COVID-19, health mandates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The VFK says they’ve collected over 12,000 signatures in just a few days on a petition calling for changes to the law.

Latest News

State

Lawsuit filed to keep Kanye West off Virginia ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.

State

VMI sees first confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
One cadet test is pending. 13 cadets are quarantined and two are in isolation.

Local

MBU to open outdoor theatre

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Mary Baldwin University will open an outdoor theatre to allow for productions and live performances on campus during COVID-19.

Local

Virginia Quilt Museum opens new exhibit ’Backyard Escape’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Quilt Museum announced it will open its newest exhibit on September 8.

State

Program aims to help central Virginia businesses go international

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Franklin, NBC29
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is looking for local companies who want to take their business international.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 927 on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, September 2, Virginia has had 122,542 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.