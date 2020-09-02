VMI sees first confirmed cases of COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute is reporting its first cases of COVID-19 among students.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are two active positive cases as of September 2. One cadet test is pending. Thirteen cadets are quarantined and two are in isolation.

Of students taking courses at VMI, 44 percent are attending classes in person, 34 percent are using a combination of in-person and online and 22 percent are online only.

