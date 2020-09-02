Advertisement

Waynesboro Public Schools return with an all virtual format

Wenonah Elementary School playground.
Wenonah Elementary School playground.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro Public School (WPS) students started the year with all virtual instruction. Teachers are still coming into their respective schools to teach and use different resources unless they are required to self-isolate or quarantine.

On August 11, WPS changed their plan of hybrid instruction to an all-virtual format.

“Our community, like the rest of the world, is in the middle of a pandemic. There are few answers and many difficult decisions. The school division’s goal is always to support our community in the best way possible,” Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said at a WPS school board meeting three weeks ago.

Cassell said that the first few days of instruction have gone well.

“Our feedback with a lot of our families has been good. A lot of anxiety with families has been about how this is going to work. They found it was fine, students are engaging, synchronous and live learning is taking place,” Cassell said.

Cassell said the virtual format allows for few interruptions to instruction.

“Our teachers and our instructional assistants who are quarantined or working from home or self-isolating are able to continue teaching their classes. They wouldn’t be able to do that if they are in person,” Cassell said.

According to the superintendent, two employees within WPS have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who made contact with them, are quarantined.

Latest News

Back To School

County and city schools staying the course on return to school plan

Updated: seconds ago
|
By John Hood
Despite James Madison University going temporarily virtual and sending students home, local school divisions say they’re are staying on track with their current return plan.

Back To School

Massanutten Technical Center welcomes back students with safe hands-on learning

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
On Tuesday, Massanutten Technical Center had its welcome back day part two as students returned back to class for the first time in months.

Back To School

Harrisonburg schools welcome back students on first day

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
On Monday, students in Harrisonburg returned back to class for their first day of school since classes let out back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back To School

MARTIN’S shares back to school meal ideas

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Courtney Guiry
“When you’re well nourished, that helps energy and motivation to help learning.”

Latest News

Back To School

VT adapts dining halls for COVID-19 safety

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
“They want to be known for being committed to excellence in safety as well as the student experience."

Local

High School marching bands will still march in West Virginia

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
While high school bands may not take to the field in Virginia this fall, over in the mountain state, students will continue to play.

Back To School

New school to open in Staunton for Pre-K through third Grade

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
It will also offer a care room for children of all ages who are involved with virtual learning at a different school but can’t be home alone.

Back To School

10,000 Chromebooks delayed from reaching Richmond Public Schools

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) says about 10,000 additional Chromebooks will not be delivered on time due to supply and demand.

Back To School

Counselor says to keep kids on a flexible schedule during virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
This year, multiple school districts in the Shenandoah Valley started the academic year virtually. Experts say it can be helpful to keep students on similar schedules as if they were participating in in-person learning.

News

C4 program providing childcare to Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
The Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare is providing childcare for children ages five to 12 in the Greater Augusta region.