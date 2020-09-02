Waynesboro Public Schools return with an all virtual format

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro Public School (WPS) students started the year with all virtual instruction. Teachers are still coming into their respective schools to teach and use different resources unless they are required to self-isolate or quarantine.

On August 11, WPS changed their plan of hybrid instruction to an all-virtual format.

“Our community, like the rest of the world, is in the middle of a pandemic. There are few answers and many difficult decisions. The school division’s goal is always to support our community in the best way possible,” Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said at a WPS school board meeting three weeks ago.

Cassell said that the first few days of instruction have gone well.

“Our feedback with a lot of our families has been good. A lot of anxiety with families has been about how this is going to work. They found it was fine, students are engaging, synchronous and live learning is taking place,” Cassell said.

Cassell said the virtual format allows for few interruptions to instruction.

“Our teachers and our instructional assistants who are quarantined or working from home or self-isolating are able to continue teaching their classes. They wouldn’t be able to do that if they are in person,” Cassell said.

According to the superintendent, two employees within WPS have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who made contact with them, are quarantined.

