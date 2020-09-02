Advertisement

Wildlife Center of Virginia holds critter cam event for fawns

The Wildlife Center of Virginia held a live look at some of the 27 fawns it has acquired.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia held a live look at some of the 27 fawns it has acquired.(NBC29/Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia (WCV) is offering folks a chance to watch some fawns in its care.

The center held a live look Wednesday, September, showing some of the 27 fawns it has acquired either because the animals were injured or orphaned and too young to survive in the wild.

WCV has been trying to host a variety of live events during the coronavirus pandemic . Amanda Nicholson, the center’s director of outreach, says it gives a unique view inside the world of recovering patients.

“It’s just a really unique view into seeing what wild animals do in captivity and how we manage them so that they can still stay wild, and ultimately be released back into the wild,” Nicholson said.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia plans to have another live event Friday, September 4, with Buttercup the Black Vulture for international vulture awareness. The center has various critter cams on its website that you can always view.

