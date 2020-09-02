Advertisement

‘You shoot at police, expect us to shoot back,’ Ohio sheriff says

He’s taking aim at those who ’abuse police’
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is never one to mince words. This time he’s taking aim at those who “abuse police.”

“I won’t tolerate it period. You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back,” Jones said in a press release Wednesday.

Office of the Sheriff For Immediate Release ….. September 2, 2020 IF YOU THINK ABOUT COMING TO...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Jones says he’s seen “lawlessness” directed at police in cities across the country including shots being fired at officers.

He recounts incidents involving police including water dumped on officers in New York, frozen water bottles being thrown, as well as officers blinded by lasers in Portland, Oregon.

The most recent incident involving shots fired at police officers locally occurred Monday in suburban Warren County, when a chase resulted in a shootout during which a Middletown police officer sustained gunshot wounds.

Jones does not mention the Warren County incident in the release.

“I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months,” Jones said.

“If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform keep in mind, nothing in life is free.”

Jones also made headlines for his words back in July when he said, “I am not going to be the mask police.”

He was responding to a statewide mask mandate issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine a few days earlier.

The sheriff said he would not enforce that mandate nor would he have his deputies stop people and tell them to put on a mask.

“Let the health department make all these rules and let them enforce these. They can get a little yellow light on their car and ride around in it and give people tickets. If that’s what they wanna do, fine. They’ll need the police in the end because people’s (sic) getting angry,” Jones said.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

County and city schools staying the course on return to school plan

Updated: seconds ago
|
By John Hood
Despite James Madison University going temporarily virtual and sending students home, local school divisions say they’re are staying on track with their current return plan.

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools return with an all virtual format

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Waynesboro Public Schools began the 2020-2021 school in an all virtual format.

Coronavirus

Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hundreds of nursing homes with poor ratings are waiting to get into a program intended to improve care.

National

Listed: The Candidates

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
A Hawaii nursing home resident with dementia is sent away from a facility in a Lyft with no money - to be dropped off at a hotel on the other side of an island. The facility remains on a waiting list for a program to increase oversight.

Latest News

National

Video: Beachgoers drag large hammerhead shark on NC beach back into ocean

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Beachgoers were in for a surprise in Caswell Beach when what appears to be a large hammerhead shark was spotted on the beach in just inches of water.

National

TS Nana headed for Belize, could become hurricane

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.

News

JMU announces it will move classes online

Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University in Harrisonburg announced it is moving classes online. On Tuesday, the school made the decision to switch instruction virtually. According to a press release from the university, JMU will transition to primarily online learning, with some hybrid instruction for accreditation and licensure requirements, graduate research and specialized upper-class courses requiring equipment and space, through the month of September. Classes will take place as scheduled for the remainder of the week unless students are otherwise notified by their instructors. In-person classes will transition to online no later than Monday, Sept. 7. The release also says that residents will be asked to return home by Sept. 7 unless they seek an exemption to stay. Over the next month, JMU says that university officials will monitor health trends and will be in touch with the campus community by Sept. 25 regarding the possibility of returning to in-person instruction on or after Oct. 5. While courses will move primarily online during the four-week period, JMU says the university will remain open and continue to offer on-campus amenities. Decisions about refunds have not yet been made. According to the university’s Stop The Spread COVID-19 public dashboard on Tuesday, there have been 513 active cases of COVID-19 since July 1. At least 15 students have recovered. “This virus spread very quickly throughout our community and while we had some anticipated some spread, this was a very rapid spread,” Caitlyn Read, the university’s spokesperson, said. “This coupled with our increasing concern about isolation and quarantine capacity was what ultimately motivated the decision. It was no one factor. It was those two things coupled together.” Since August 17, 372 students have self-reported positive COVID-19 results along with four staff and faculty members. Out of 143 isolation and quarantine beds available, JMU has 79 available. A student told WHSV News on Tuesday at least one of his classrooms was packed with fellow classmates. “The main thing I’ve been feeling is some parts of JMU are doing a really good job at enforcing social distancing, but it’s not consistent,” said Jacob Seefride, a first-year student at JMU. “There are other parts where they could be doing a better job and helping to prevent the spread even more.” The Virginia Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. According to the University’s Health Center, preference will be given to those with symptoms or close contact of a known COVID-19 case. General COVID-19 questions can be answered by calling 877-275-8343.

News

VSP investigating tractor trailer crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Virginia State Police have shared more information regarding the tractor trailer crash that occurred on I-81 in Rockingham County on Tuesday. According to VSP, a 2018 International tractor trailer suffered a mechanical failure while driving on I-81, which caused it to run off of the left side of the roadway, colliding with a guardrail, bridge pillar and overturn. The driver, a 65-year-old man of Chicago, Illinois suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

News

Hot and muggy with a few storms

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Severe storms possible Thursday, damaging winds possible with a tornado threat. STAY ALERT WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower for the early evening. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and a pleasant yet warm evening as temperatures drop into the 70s. Only an isolated shower or storm after 6pm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, patchy fog after midnight. THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s and a stray shower in the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy, a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Feeling warmer with the humidity. As a cold front approaches the area, we will have a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening (2pm-9pm). While activity won’t be widespread, a any storm may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Damaging winds and a tornado possible will be the biggest threats. Because of this we have a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. This just means to stay alert for the afternoon because of the severe potential. It’s a good idea to check radar on your WHSV weather app before heading out. Make sure you have way to receive severe weather alerts.

National Politics

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.