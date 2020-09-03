Advertisement

Attorney for Kanye West campaign asks VA AG to recuse himself from ballot access case

Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Idaho’s presidential ballot this November as an independent candidate, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - An attorney representing the campaign for presidential candidate Kanye West has filed a motion asking Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to recuse himself from representing the State Board of Elections in a ballot access lawsuit.

The suit, filed by Perkins Coie, LLP, seeks to remove the performer, who is running as an Independent, from the November 3 ballot.

The case, Wilson v. Virginia State Board of Elections, is in Richmond Circuit Court, which will hear Christopher K. Kowalczuk’s motion Thursday afternoon.

Click here to see the motion to recuse.

“Given Mark Herring’s public statements indicating that he will side with his party’s efforts, and against the voters of Virginia, to deny Mr. West ballot access, he should immediately recuse himself from this case,” Kowalczuk said. “It is striking and ironic that Mark Herring would involve himself in an effort to deny an African-American a place on the ballot in Virginia given the current national conversation surrounding the disparate treatment of African-Americans in American society. This effort to limit voters’ choices in their presidential candidates is an anathema to the Republic and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Herring is a Democrat who plans to run for re-election as attorney general, having decided not to run for governor.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.

Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy.

Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West’s 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots.

