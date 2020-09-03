Basic City Beer Co. expands with new showroom

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro recently converted a farmhouse from the late 1800′s to a showroom.

The showroom was a part of a list of projects to keep the brewery from having to put workers on unemployment during the pandemic. It offers an adult-only venue for the restaurant.

Basic City Beer Co. founder Bart Lanman said the pandemic has been hard on everyone.

“In order to keep moving forward and keep the vibe going we got together as a team and the whole crew here at Basic City really put forth an awesome effort,” Lanman explained.

Lanman said masks are required when not seated and there are a number of socially distanced tables available inside and outside the showroom.

“One of the things we are really concerned about at Basic City is the protocol. So that has been a complicated scenario both at the brewery and also at the showroom. The brewery has a lot of square footage, so to get people 12 square feet a part has been no problem and we’ve got a huge outdoor space. We’ve got over 300 seats here both indoors and outdoors,” Lanman said.

Basic City Beer is open until 10 p.m. on most nights. More information can be found on their website.

