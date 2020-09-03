Advertisement

Doege named WVU starting quarterback

(WTAP)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jarret Doege has been named the starting quarterback for the West Virginia football team.

The announcement came from WVU head coach Neal Brown during his radio show Thursday. The West Virginia football Twitter account then posted the following tweet:

Doege is a redshirt junior who transferred to WVU from Bowling Green before the start of the 2019 season. He made three starts for the Mountaineers last season throwing for 818 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. West Virginia is scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday, September 12 at home against Eastern Kentucky.

