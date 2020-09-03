Doege named WVU starting quarterback

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jarret Doege has been named the starting quarterback for the West Virginia football team.

The announcement came from WVU head coach Neal Brown during his radio show Thursday. The West Virginia football Twitter account then posted the following tweet:

Week 1 starting QB: Jarret Doege pic.twitter.com/Mg84bXkaDP — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) September 3, 2020

Doege is a redshirt junior who transferred to WVU from Bowling Green before the start of the 2019 season. He made three starts for the Mountaineers last season throwing for 818 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. West Virginia is scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday, September 12 at home against Eastern Kentucky.

