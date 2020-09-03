First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day, strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

(WHSV) - Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening (2pm-9pm) as a cold front approaches the area. Damaging winds and even a tornado can’t be ruled out. The front will cross on Friday, dropping humidity just in time for the weekend. High pressure settles in early next week leading to dry weather.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s and a stray shower in the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy, a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Feeling warmer with the humidity.

As a cold front approaches the area, we will have a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening (2pm-9pm). While activity won’t be widespread, a any storm may be severe with heavy rain and damaging winds. A tornado also can’t be ruled out due to the wind changing direction with height (that promotes rotation).

It’s a good idea to check radar on your WHSV weather app before heading out. Make sure you have way to receive severe weather alerts.

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening (2pm-9pm) (WHSV)

Storm threats for Thursday. Make sure to keep the WHSV Weather app handy and have a way of getting alerts later today. (WHSV)

Staying warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 70s. Again, the severe threat listed above is through about 9pm. After 9pm, an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 with patchy fog after midnight.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and hot and humid early, highs in the low to mid 80s. As the front crosses this may set off a very stray shower, best chance is across the Potomac Highlands. Otherwise a dry day. Behind the front, humidity will be dropping later in the afternoon.

Lower humidity behind the front, very comfortable Friday afternoon. (WHSV)

It will be much more comfortable for the evening as temperatures slip into the 70s. Still warm but a nice evening. More crisp overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Humidity remains low and temperatures will be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A great day to get out and enjoy. Another refreshing night, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a very comfortable and crisp morning. Mostly sunny for the day and pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to be outside. Lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

