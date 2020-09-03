First Alert Forecast: Refreshing temperautes on the way

(WHSV) - A few storms for the late afternoon, early evening. Any storm may be strong to severe. A cold front crosses Friday dropping temparutes and humidity for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A cold front approaches the area, we will have a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening (through about 9pm). Any storm may be severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail. A tornado also can’t be ruled out due to wind changing direction with height (that promotes rotation). The severe threat is only through about 7pm though. Storms will not be widespread and not everyone will see rain or a storm. Just any storm that does develop may be strong to severe.

Staying warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 80s (in the 70s where we have storms).

After 9pm, an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with patchy fog after midnight.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and hot and humid early, highs in the low to mid 80s. As the front crosses this will set off a very stray shower but most stay dry. Behind the front, humidity will be dropping later in the afternoon.

Lower humidity behind the front, very comfortable Friday afternoon. (WHSV)

It will be much more comfortable for the evening as temperatures slip into the 70s. Still warm but a nice evening. More crisp overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Some of our mountain locations will slip into the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Humidity remains low and temperatures will be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

A beautiful Saturday evening as it remains clear, and evening temperatures slip into the 60s. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s. Some of our mountain locations will slip into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A great day to get out and enjoy. Another refreshing night, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a very comfortable and crisp morning. Mostly sunny for the day and pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to be outside. Lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

