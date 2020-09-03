Fort Defiance High School placed on modified lockdown Wednesday

FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Donald L. Smith of Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Defiance High School administration placed the school on a modified lockdown for approximately 10 minutes on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The lockdown was placed in collaboration with the Augusta County Superintendent’s Office.

The lockdown occurred regarding the health and well-being of an adult on campus, according to the post. There were no threats to students or staff members.

