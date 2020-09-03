Advertisement

HPD’s Gabriel Camacho named interim police chief

Harrisonburg Police Department's Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho has been named as interim police chief.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department has named Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho as interim police chief.

He will officially step into the role on Sept. 12.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, Camacho has served as deputy chief of HPD since December 2019 with 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

Camacho has recently worked with other Spanish-speaking officers at HPD to create a Spanish language Facebook page to help get information into the community.

“This is a huge honor and responsibility, which I welcome. Chief English, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the City of Harrisonburg have welcomed me with open arms,” Camacho said in the release.

“This is truly an amazing community to serve. I am excited in the opportunity to continue the mission of the Harrisonburg Police Department in partnering with our community on not only reducing crime and problem solving but improving the quality of life,” he said.

Despite James Madison University going temporarily virtual and sending students home, local school divisions say they are staying on track with their current return plan. At the beginning of August, Rockingham County Public Schools pushed back its start date from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said the change was to give more time for teachers to collaborate as well as evaluate COVID-19 trends with JMU students coming back. “So far the trends at JMU, they’ve just confirmed, you know, why we operated the way we did and what we’re still looking at,” Scheikl said. Scheikl said the division expected a spike to happen but still has concerns for many of the students who live off of campus. “How are those students going to live their lives, you know as they go through local stores of course they’re required to wear their face coverings,” Scheikl said. “So for us, it’s not so much about what happened on JMU’s campus or within those housing communities, but how does that translate into the community.” With Harrisonburg City Public Schools already back to class, Dr. Richards, division superintendent, said JMU’s announcement will not change their plans. “The anticipated spike was one reason we made the pivot to virtual,” Richards said. Richards said for planning purposes the division expects not adding more students physically to class until next semester. Both school divisions said they will continue to look at data daily and reevaluate trends in the fall.