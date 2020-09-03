HPD’s Gabriel Camacho named interim police chief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department has named Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho as interim police chief.

He will officially step into the role on Sept. 12.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, Camacho has served as deputy chief of HPD since December 2019 with 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

Camacho has recently worked with other Spanish-speaking officers at HPD to create a Spanish language Facebook page to help get information into the community.

“This is a huge honor and responsibility, which I welcome. Chief English, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the City of Harrisonburg have welcomed me with open arms,” Camacho said in the release.

“This is truly an amazing community to serve. I am excited in the opportunity to continue the mission of the Harrisonburg Police Department in partnering with our community on not only reducing crime and problem solving but improving the quality of life,” he said.

