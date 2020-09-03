Advertisement

JMU releases information on transition to virtual classes

JMU
JMU(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University has released answers to commonly asked questions since the university’s decision to move classes to a virtual format on Tuesday.

The statement on JMU’s website goes into detail concerning students’ decisions to stay on campus, refunds, the university’s withdrawal date and how upcoming decisions on the COVID-19 situation will be made.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, JMU announced its decision to move classes to a virtual format, starting on Sept. 7 until at least Oct. 5. On Sept. 25, the university will be in touch with the campus community regarding the possibility of returning to in-person instruction.

JMU has asked on-campus residents who are not currently in quarantine or self-isolation to return home by Sept. 7 unless they seek an exemption to stay.

Some of the frequently asked questions and their answers from the statement are as follows:

  • Why did JMU decide to move online for four weeks? Since the start of the pandemic, our number one guiding principle for decision-making has been protecting public health and safety. In recent days we observed an abrupt uptick in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in our students. Case counts escalated at a very rapid pace, and we became concerned with our ability to offer isolation and quarantine space to all those students who need it. Given these conditions, and with the advice of medical personnel, we acted decisively to depopulate our campus and reduce viral spread.
  • But your dashboard says you have some available isolation and quarantine space? We have observed that the need for isolation and quarantine space can increase very quickly. In some situations, individuals who are positive with COVID-19 can have potentially exposed dozens of others, necessitating their quarantine and rapidly filling beds. There are also stipulations on how the spaces can be used. For example, quarantine and isolation spaces are gender-specific, which limits the ways in which available beds can be used.
  • What will change between now and resuming in-person instruction on or after Oct. 5? In the time our courses are fully online, we will work closely with the Virginia Department of Health to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the JMU population, particularly through depopulating campus as well as with continued testing and contact tracing efforts, while continuing to monitor local and national conditions. We will be making further revisions as needed to address the types of spaces, events and interactions that can lead to rapid spread. We will also work to increase our isolation and quarantine capacity even further so it will be available should we need it going forward.
  • Why are you choosing to send some students home? JMU is not sending sick students home. The university will not be sending home students who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, or those who have had close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 and are currently quarantining. Those students have been instructed to finish out their prescribed time in either isolation or quarantine here in Harrisonburg before returning home. We are also recommending that all students quarantine for 14 days when they return home to address the possibility of viral spread to other communities. Additionally, any student with a compelling reason to stay in the resident halls may file an exemption to do so.  For example, exemptions will be granted for any students with vulnerable family members at home.
  • What are the conditions under which a student will be allowed to stay in the residence halls? There are a number of reasons the university will allow students to stay in the residence halls. Examples include, but are not limited to: Having a vulnerable family member at home, the need to finish quarantine or isolation, transportation issues, inadequate access to internet at home, or lack of food or housing security outside of JMU.
  • Did you test all students before they returned to JMU, and will you test them all before they leave? JMU did not mass screen all students before they arrived, as we were following CDC and VDH guidance. Both the CDC and the VDH recommend against testing asymptomatic individuals who have no concerning contact history. The CDC specifically stated that it “does not recommend entry testing of all returning students, faculty and staff.”  JMU will not be mass testing the students who are departing now, as that inhibits our University Health Center’s ability to test symptomatic people who are much more likely to have COVID-19 and need to be identified. We are working with individuals who have already tested positive, had close contact with someone who tested positive, or who might be exhibiting symptoms.
  • When is the university’s withdrawal date? JMU’s withdrawal date, or the date to withdraw from JMU without any financial penalty, for years has been Sept. 15. In an effort to help families given the current uncertainties and challenges of these times, students who choose to withdraw up until Oct. 10 will receive a prorated discount for the balance of time after Sept. 15 and the date of withdrawal.
  • What about refunds? On-campus residents who vacate their residence halls by Sept. 7 will receive a prorated refund for their housing and unused meal punches for four weeks. The amount of the refund will vary according to which housing and meal plan the student has selected. If the meal plan is used during this time, the refund may be reduced and will be prorated by the week. In addition, any on-campus resident who vacates their residence hall during this four-week period will receive a $125 refund of their comprehensive fee.  Refunds will be processed as a credit to the student’s account or applied toward any outstanding balance owed at the end of the semester. Students will receive a full refund of their parking permit fee if they return their permit to Parking Services no later than Friday, Sept. 11. A full refund will also be issued for student permits returned by mail that are postmarked on or before Friday, Sept.11. No parking permit will be required to park in student lots through Sunday, Oct. 4. All other parking regulations will remain in effect.
  • What is the impact on JMU’s budget? We know that this academic year will bring some significant budget challenges, but we won’t have a firm sense of the total budget impact until after Oct. 10 (the pro-rated withdrawal date), at which point we will be able to ascertain our total enrollment. Resources are especially constrained this year because we committed to holding tuition constant for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years. We also understand that there will be no new funds from the state this year.
  • What about the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities? JMU has been working in lockstep with city and county officials since the onset of the pandemic. We are thankful to the leaders, law enforcement officers and healthcare providers in our local community who are helping to keep our students safe, and thankful to our students whose behavior largely demonstrates to the greater community the care we feel for them. Our decision to pause in-person classes was made based on public health considerations and an abundance of care for the surrounding community as well as for students, faculty and staff.

You can read the full list of frequently asked questions here.

