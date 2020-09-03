Judge rules that Kanye West is off Virginia’s ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Circuit Court Judge has ruled that rapper Kanye West will be removed from the ballot as a presidential candidate in Virginia.

The decision came after Attorney General Mark Herring accused the West camp of acting fraudulently to get on the ballot.

The suit alleged that 11 of West’s 13 electors may be invalid and asked the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots. The judge agreed and said the electors were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means.

The firm behind the lawsuit is tied to several prominent Democrats.

