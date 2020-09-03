Local counselor thinks need for mental health services will increase after pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the need for mental health services.

Janis Norton, a licensed clinical social worker in Harrisonburg, said the anxiousness and worry many are feeling during this time is completely normal.

Social and financial stability can take a toll, and Norton said reaching out for help does not have to mean going to a therapy appointment.

“We do pretty well when we have a sense of community through a difficult time, and that could be a therapist, but I think a lot of times it’s going to be your more informal resources,” Norton said. “Maybe even friends that you haven’t always had a lot of contact with.”

Norton said she believes the need for mental health services will continue to increase even after the pandemic ends.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.