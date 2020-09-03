Advertisement

Local organizations fight food insecurity in Greater Augusta

A volunteer tending to the gardens.
A volunteer tending to the gardens.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens donated more than 500 pounds of produce to neighbors and local food pantries. The gardens are just one of multiple organizations working to fight food insecurity in the region.

25 more pounds of produce harvest this week went to neighbors and food pantry - bringing our new total to 513lbs!

Posted by Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens on Saturday, August 29, 2020

According to Feeding America, the projected percentage of people experiencing food insecurity in Augusta County in 2020 is 13.6. Staunton communities are projected at 17.1 percent and Waynesboro is projected at 18.4 percent.

Embrace Gardens plays an important role in solving this issue.

“I love helping out the neighborhood it goes really fast. One of the things the food pantry has trouble with is fresh produce and it goes really really fast,” said Adam Conner, a volunteer at the gardens.

There are plots dedicated to community outreach and personal plots are available for a one-time fee of $10. Bill Clifton, a volunteer himself, said volunteers help tend to the entire garden.

“We have some gardeners that have never gardened before, just the joy of seeing them come be a part of it, not only grow food for themselves but also grow food that is going to help someone else,” Clifton explained.

Though the fall harvest is coming to a close, leaders at the Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens say to keep up with their Facebook page to get the latest updates.

