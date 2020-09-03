Advertisement

Moloney ready to compete for JMU starting QB job

Gage Moloney - JMU Football
Gage Moloney - JMU Football(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The future may finally be arriving for Gage Moloney.

The redshirt junior has been tabbed as the “quarterback of the future” for the James Madison football team over the last few years, but he’s now preparing to compete with Cole Johnson for the Dukes’ No. 1 QB job. Moloney has served as the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback over the last two seasons behind starter Ben DiNucci, who is now in the NFL as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Gage Moloney is one year behind Cole (Johnson) but has had a lot of practice opportunities,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

Moloney, a left-hander, has appeared in eight games during his time at JMU. He played a series against Colgate in a second round FCS playoff loss in 2018 and was part of a special package the Dukes used in the 2019 FCS National Championship game against North Dakota State. Moloney has thrown for 116 yards and two touchdowns in his career to go along with 35 rushing yards.

“(Moloney’s) got a very similar skill set (to Cole Johnson),” said Cignetti. “He weighs a little bit more. Maybe he a hair better runner. Still he’s a really good thrower. So it’s really just sort of a situation where you want one guy to take the bull by the horns and separate themselves from the other.”

With the 2020 fall season suspended, JMU is pursuing a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021.

